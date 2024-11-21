A brilliant young girl who scored 1450 on her first Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) is eyeing schooling in the United States

The public school student, already offered admission by the University of Lagos, has completed her scholarship applications to five US schools

The CEO of Educare, who shared the news, explained why studying abroad would benefit the girl in the long run

Treasure Okegbola, a Nigerian girl who smashed her first SAT with a score of 1450, has finished her scholarship applications to five schools in the US.

This development was shared on X by Alex Onyia, the CEO of Educare, who is assisting the brilliant girl in her academic pursuits.

Treasure Okegbola has already been offered admission by the University of Lagos. Photo Credit: Tetra Images, X/@winexviv

Alex added that her World Education Services (WES) evaluation and West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result transcript has been completed.

Speaking further, Alex, who said the girl was offered admission by the University of Lagos, expressed hope that she would get positive responses from the US schools by January 2025.

Benefit of studying abroad

Alex said studying abroad would expose Treasure to more global opportunities after her graduation. His tweet read:

"We’ve completed the scholarship application to 5 US universities for Treasure Okegbola. WES evaluation and also WAEC transcript has been completed too.

"She scored 1450 on her first SAT attempt and that’s an outstanding score. She attended a public school in Lagos but her personal effort and determination paved a way for her.

"By January a decision will be made and hopefully she will further her education in the US.

"Unilag has already offered her admission but once the opportunity for the US schools are out, she will have to leave.

"Studying abroad will expose her to more global opportunities after her studies.

"She is a star 🌟."

People react to Alex Onyia's tweet

@dsmotorxflorida said:

"Schooling in the US is not child’s play. Is better u guys train her in Nigeria if u can’t provide the basic things for her here in US. US don’t know anything about I don’t hv my rent now, school fees and anything. I don’t encourage any girl without a strong sponsor to study abroad."

@kayode_ibitomi said:

"This is what is needed to drive Nigeria toward a great nations.When we have good people who are ready to reward excellence and hard work it's going to have a ripple effects on the entire system and encourage young ones to put in the hard work.Weldone sir,u are a rare gem."

@bubbleburstee said:

"IGBO man helping a YORUBA girl to excel, this is why I love the IGBOs.

"Yoruba Ronu will rather shout, yoruba first!

"Dark s0uls."

@IfeanyiDeclan said:

"We will experience spontaneous growth once Nigerians begin acting regardless of their ethnicity. Ji si ike nna."

@TheodoreBasil said:

"Even UNILAG self will be happy to see her go to US .Is a good Idea."

@Agho2 said:

"How old is she? Please 🙏🏽 also find her a host family; I left Nigeria at a very age and trust me it was not the best. I survived though."

