Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI) is set to award first-class honors to 27 students during its 12th convocation ceremony on November 16, 2024

A total of 546 students will graduate, with Vice-Chancellor Prof. Christian Anieke highlighting significant achievements

GOUNI also celebrated with a 22km marathon, and plans to enhance sports facilities, aiming to become a sports hub of international standards

Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI) is poised to celebrate a historic achievement during its 12th convocation ceremony scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2024.

The university will confer first-class honors upon 27 students, marking the highest number of top-tier graduates in its history.

Godfrey Okoye University celebrates historic number of first-class. Photo credit: GOUNI

Source: UGC

This milestone is part of a larger celebration involving the graduation of a total of 546 students.

Convocation Highlights

During a press briefing in Enugu, following a 22km marathon race organized as part of the convocation festivities, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Christian Anieke shared the impressive achievements of the graduating class.

"With 546 students set to graduate, 27 have achieved first-class honors—the highest we’ve awarded in a single year," Prof. Anieke stated.

Recent Accomplishments

Prof. Anieke highlighted several significant advancements at GOUNI, including the establishment of a new nursing school approved by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

This addition brings the university’s total program offerings to 83, with 40 undergraduate and 43 postgraduate programs.

Furthermore, GOUNI has completed an oxygen plant to supply hospitals across the state and built Africa’s first DNA learning center.

Medical College Milestones

The Vice-Chancellor also announced that the university’s College of Medicine recently received accreditation from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, enabling the MBBS examinations. The pioneer medical students, now in their third year, are scheduled to take their second MBBS exams in March next year.

The admission quota for medicine has increased to 75, making GOUNI the first Nigerian university to conduct two MBBS exams in the second year.

Godfrey Okoye University develops virtual classroom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Godfrey Okoye University has gone beyond the zoom technology in teaching and learning and developed its own online learning platform with an incredibly robust virtual classroom.

The technology was developed and customised by the ICT Unit of the university under the Ag Director, Mr Chinedu Chibuzo, an alumnus of the university.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng