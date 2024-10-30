The Vice-Chancellor of the Abia State University (ABSU) Uturu, Onyemachi Ogbulu, has been removed from his position

Governor Alex Otti-led Abia state government has appointed Professor Ndukwe Okeudo as the new vice-chancellor of the state-owned university

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, mentioned the names of the other principal officers who were appointed during the State Executive Council meeting

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Umuahia, Abia state - Governor Alex Otti-led Abia state government has sacked the Vice-Chancellor of the Abia State University (ABSU) Uturu, Onyemachi Ogbulu.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, said Professor Ndukwe Okeudo has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of the university.

Professor Ndukwe Okeudo is the new ABSU VC Photo credit: Alex Otti

Source: Facebook

Kanu made this known while briefing newsmen on Tuesday, October 29 at the Government House, Umuahia on the outcome of Monday’s State Executive Council meeting.

According to Premium Times, he explained that the appointment was in line with the recommendations of the visitation panel to the university.

He also said the state has appointed a former speaker of the Abia House of Assembly, Agwu U. Agwu as the pro-chancellor, and Catherine Ifejika as chancellor.

Onwubiko Dike was appointed as a member of the university’s Governing Council and two new deputy vice-chancellors.

Other appointed principal officers include four members of the Senate, two members of the congregation, one member of Convocation, a representative from the State Ministry of Education, and the appointment of a new bursar.

“Appointment of new DVCs, 4 members of the Senate: 2 members of the congregation, 1 member of Convocation, I member from Ministry of Education, and an appointment of a new Bursar”, while the appointments take effect from November 1, 2024."

Lady finally gets university admission to ABSU

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who has been seeking admission for years finally got into ABSU after joining Hallelujah Challenge.

Sharing a photo showing she was admitted for a public health course, the lady thanked God for giving her the success.

Many Nigerians celebrated the happy student as a person who advised her on how to be the best in school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng