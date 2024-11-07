Bowen University, Iwo, Osun state, will produce fresh 901 graduates in its 19th Convocation ceremony

No fewer than 115 graduates will be conferred with first-class honours while 323 graduated with a Second Class Upper

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Jonathan Oyebamiji Babalola, said the graduates reflect a spectrum of accomplishments

Iwo, Osun state - Bowen University, Iwo, Osun state, with confer First Class Honors on 115 graduates at its forthcoming 19th Convocation ceremony.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Jonathan Oyebamiji Babalola, said the private university will churn out 901 graduates.

Bowen University will gradates 901 students at its 19th Convocation ceremony

According to Daily Trust, Babalola made this known while briefing newsmen.

Professor Babalola explained that 901 students earned degrees at the Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctorate levels across various academic fields.

Giving a breakdown, he said 323 graduated with a Second Class Upper Division, 192 students with a Second Class Lower Division, and 65 students with Third Class while 7 graduated with a Pass.

He assured that the latest Bowen University graduates are well-equipped and ready to contribute meaningfully to the wider community.

Babalola added that the university remains committed to producing first-rate graduates who distinguish themselves across multiple fields.

“This year’s class reflects a spectrum of accomplishments, underscoring the university’s dedication to academic excellence. Our graduates have worked hard, and their success is a testament to their dedication and the support of their families, friends, and our faculty.”

Legit.ng recalls that at least 51 graduates will bag first-class honours from Elizade University, Ilara Mokin, Ondo state.

484 students will graduate from the private university at its eighth and ninth convocation ceremonies.

Aside from the first-class graduates, 196 graduated with second-class upper, 191 with second-class lower, and 46 with third class.

174 UNIUYO graduates bag first-class honours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the University of Uyo (UniUyo) in Akwa Ibom state will hold its combined 29th and 30th convocation on Saturday, November 9.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Nyaudo Ndaeyo, said no fewer than 174 outstanding students will be awarded first-class honours.

Ndaeyo disclosed that three prominent Nigerians would be awarded honorary degrees from the university.

