Ibrahim Lamido, an All Progressives Congress (APC) senator representing Sokoto-East, has awarded full scholarships to 42 indigent students to study medical and allied science courses in India.

The scholarships were presented to the successful candidates in Sokoto on Sunday.

Parents signed consent forms on behalf of their children, who were selected from Sabon Birni, Rabah, Illela, Gada, Goronyo, Wurno, Gwadabawa, and Isa local government areas.

The funding covers the cost of visas, air tickets, tuition fees, feeding, accommodation, and monthly stipends for two years.

“The beneficiaries are part of 100 slots of undergraduate and postgraduate foreign scholarship scheme,” Lamido said.

He added that the students had passed prescribed integrity and competency tests, including health and drug tests. The students will study medicine and allied sciences, engineering, and robotics at Indian universities.

Mu’azu Shamaki, an academic and professor, praised the lawmaker’s gesture, stating that it has opened a new chapter of positive vision by creating affordable and accessible education for his constituents.

Shamaki emphasized that the candidates were selected from the eight local government areas of Sokoto East Senatorial District, highlighting the effort to improve education and professionalism in the state.

“This idea of scholarship to students being carried out without promoting any political sentiment is a testimony of kindness to people,” Shamaki said.

The scholarships follow Lamido's previous initiatives, which included providing JAMB forms to students, paying registration fees for students in various tertiary institutions, and offering stipends to secondary schools in the senatorial zone.

