Chrisland University will graduate 25 First Class and 94 Second Class Upper students among a total of 185 graduands at its sixth convocation

Best-graduating student Omodehin Oluwasemilore, from the Department of Psychology, boasts a CGPA of 4.99

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor highlighted the institution's rapid growth and urged the Federal Government to revise educational loan policies

Chrisland University, Abeokuta, is set to graduate 25 First Class and 94 Second Class Upper students among its total 185 graduands at the sixth convocation on Tuesday.

The announcement was made by the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Chinedum Babalola, during a press briefing on Monday.

Chrisland University celebrates sixth convocation. Photo credit: Chrisland University

Source: UGC

Babalola highlighted Omodehin Oluwasemilore, with a CGPA of 4.99 from the Department of Psychology, as the best-graduating student.

Chrisland university best graduating student

Reflecting on her tenure, Babalola recounted the university’s growth from a student population of 57 with nine programs in November 2017 to over 1500 students enrolled in 24 accredited programs.

She attributed this progress to the vision of the founder, Dr. Mrs. Winifred Awosika, whose story of starting Chrisland schools with five children inspired Babalola’s own efforts to advance the university.

Chrisland University sees 25 first class graduates

Babalola proudly noted the university’s achievements in academic excellence, with all programs receiving 100 percent accreditation and students excelling nationally and internationally.

Since its provisional license in 2017 and permanent approval in 2019, Chrisland University has expanded from its first graduating class of seven students to 185 at this convocation.

Chrisland University; history, growth and accreditation

Chrisland University, located in Ogun State, Nigeria, is a private institution known for its commitment to academic excellence and holistic education.

Since its establishment in 2015, the university has rapidly grown, offering a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various fields.

With a focus on creating outstanding leaders, Chrisland University has received accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Private universities in Ogun state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier had listed some of the popular universities located in Ogun State in a report.

The list has been sampled based from various sources such as uniRank and African Tertiary Institutions.

Source: Legit.ng