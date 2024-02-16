There is a mouthwatering scholarship opportunity at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM)

The school is offering scholarships consisting full tuition waiver and a stipend worth 19,500 pounds (N37 million)

Nigerians are qualified to apply for the scholarship if they wish to do their masters in the school, as the application deadline is March 4, 2024

Prospective masters students from Nigeria are qualified to apply for a scholarship at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

A post on the website of the school states that the scholarship is available for students from low and middle-income countries.

The LSHTM is offering scholarships with stipends. Photo credit: Getty Images/Poike and Aaron Foster. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

The school lists Nigeria as one of the countries where its students could be considered for a full tuition waiver if they are qualified.

Apart from a full tuition waiver, the school will also offer selected students a living stipend of 19,500 Pounds ((N37 million) for the duration of the masters program.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Scholarships at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Information on the school's website reads:

"These scholarships have been made possible by donors to the LSHTM Fund. Supported by hundreds of alumni and friends, the LSHTM Fund provides scholarships for the next generation of global health leaders. This year’s two scholarships are intended to support excellent candidates who would be unable to take up a place of study without this financial support."

To qualify for the funding support, interested persons must hold an offer of admission for 2024-25 for one of LSHTM’s London-based (intensive) MSc programmes of study.

This means students who wish to benefit must first apply for a normal addition and get accepted into the school.

The deadline for applicants to submit their applications for consideration is March 4, 2024.

Female students invited to apply for scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that female students from Nigeria are qualified to apply for the 2024 Hatfield Lioness Postgraduate Scholarship at Durham University, UK.

The application is open to female students seeking to undergo a master's studies at Durham University in the 2024 academic session.

The scholarship is funded by alumni, friends of the college and others, and the deadline for the application is March 24, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng