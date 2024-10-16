The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has sent an important message to candidates who had withheld results in the May/June WASSCE 2024

The examination body said candidates with withheld result issues should re-check their results from Monday, 14th October 2024

The decision was taken after the 78th Meeting of the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) on 9th October 2024

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) said candidates with withheld results in the May/June SSCE examination can re-check their results from Monday, 14th October 2024.

Legit.ng recalls that the council's earlier announcement that a total of 215,267 candidates, representing 11.92% of the 1,805,216 who sat for the exam, had their results withheld due to alleged malpractice.

WAEC’s spokesperson, Mrs Moyosola Adesina, said a portal has been created to serve as a platform for those with withheld results to lodge their complaints for speedy attention.

Adesina disclosed that some results will be released before the Nigeria Examination Committee (NEC) of WAEC meets in October.

The examination body disclosed this after the conclusion of its 78th Meeting of the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) on 9th October 2024.

The post reads:

“The 78th Meeting of the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) ended on 9th October, 2024. The communique from the meeting will be made available soon. Candidates can re-check their results from Monday, 14th October, 2024.”

