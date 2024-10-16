Withheld: WAEC Asks Candidates to Re-check Results, Announces Date
- The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has sent an important message to candidates who had withheld results in the May/June WASSCE 2024
- The examination body said candidates with withheld result issues should re-check their results from Monday, 14th October 2024
- The decision was taken after the 78th Meeting of the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) on 9th October 2024
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) said candidates with withheld results in the May/June SSCE examination can re-check their results from Monday, 14th October 2024.
Legit.ng recalls that the council's earlier announcement that a total of 215,267 candidates, representing 11.92% of the 1,805,216 who sat for the exam, had their results withheld due to alleged malpractice.
WAEC’s spokesperson, Mrs Moyosola Adesina, said a portal has been created to serve as a platform for those with withheld results to lodge their complaints for speedy attention.
Adesina disclosed that some results will be released before the Nigeria Examination Committee (NEC) of WAEC meets in October.
The examination body disclosed this after the conclusion of its 78th Meeting of the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) on 9th October 2024.
This was disclosed via the WAEC X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @waecnigeria.
The post reads:
“The 78th Meeting of the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) ended on 9th October, 2024. The communique from the meeting will be made available soon. Candidates can re-check their results from Monday, 14th October, 2024.”
Read more on WAEC:
- WASSCE 2024: Simple Steps to Check Grades Through SMS and WAEC Result Checker
- WAEC Shares What to Do When WASSCE Candidates Have Problem Checking Their Result
WAEC discloses when withheld results will be released
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that WAEC said WASSCE candidates who had their results withheld were suspected of examination malpractice.
WAEC stated that the 215,267 WASSCE 2024 results withheld are currently under investigation.
The prominent examination board, therefore, asked anyone with complaints to make a case as an individual candidate or as a school via a link it provided.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.