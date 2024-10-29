UNILAG’s 500-level Pharmacy student, Oluwatimilehin Doko, made history by winning the 15th African Scrabble Championship, held in Kigali

This victory highlights Nigeria's continued dominance in the Scrabble world, with Doko's strategic victories underscoring his resilience and excellence

In the Under-25 category, UNILAG’s David Ojih also shone, securing sixth place, furthering the university's legacy of nurturing exceptional talent

Oluwatimilehin Doko, a 500-level Pharmacy student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has made history as the youngest champion at the 15th African Scrabble Championship, held on Saturday, October 26, 2024, in Kigali, Rwanda.

Doko's impressive win not only reinforces Nigeria’s dominance in African Scrabble but also marks his extraordinary achievement on the continental stage.

The four-day championship drew top contenders from ten countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Gambia, Mauritius, Zambia, South Africa, and Cameroon, engaging in 32 competitive rounds.

UNILAG student shines at competition

Doko's journey to victory was paved with strategic triumphs, starting with an early win against Uganda's Godwin Murungi, where he scored a 487-423 victory, and ending the day with seven out of eight wins.

Continuing his winning streak, Doko clinched a 497-420 win against fellow Nigerian Mumeen Jimoh in Round 13, elevating him to the first table.

A decisive moment came in Round 31, when Doko defeated Jimoh once again with a 574-442 win, securing an unassailable lead with a total of 24 victories. This achievement demonstrates Doko's resilience and strategic prowess, qualities highly esteemed by UNILAG.

UNILAG’s scrabble talent also shone in the Under-25 category, with African Youth Champion David Ojih, a student of Human Kinetics and Health Education, finishing sixth with a 20-12 (907) record. This success follows the 2021 victory of UNILAG alumnus Enoch Nwali, who won in Lusaka, Zambia.

Doko's victory is a source of inspiration for young Nigerians and a proud moment for the University of Lagos, underscoring its legacy of nurturing exceptional talent and fostering African champions.

