The Federal Government plans to create guidelines for the 18-year age limit on university admissions, aiming to clarify the policy and address exceptions for exceptionally intelligent students

Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, emphasized that this age limit does not apply to WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or other ordinary-level exams

The announcement, made during the 68th National Council on Education meeting, comes amid debates sparked by the new age restriction

The Federal Government has announced plans to create guidelines to address the 18-year age limit for university admissions.

This move comes in response to growing concerns and debates among education stakeholders and parents regarding the policy.

Minister of Education clarifies controversial 18-year age limit. Photo credit: X/NigEducation

Source: Twitter

In his keynote speech at the Ministerial Session of the 68th National Council on Education (NCE) meeting in Abuja on Thursday, Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, emphasized the need for clarity regarding the policy.

The theme of the 68th NCE meeting was “Innovation, Digital Technology and Entrepreneurship: Tools for Education and National Development in the 21st Century.”

FG plans guidelines for exceptionally intelligent students

Prof. Mamman reiterated that the 18-year age limit is not applicable to students participating in WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or any ordinary-level examinations.

He stated, “There is a need to clarify the misconceptions surrounding the 18-year age limit for university admissions. The Ministry is simply emphasizing the age requirement for entry into tertiary institutions as outlined in the National Policy on Education, the UBEC Act, and the Education (Minimum) Standards Act 1993, not the age for participating in WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or any ordinary level examinations.”

In July, Prof. Mamman announced that beginning from 2025, candidates under 18 years old would not be allowed to sit for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE), a prerequisite for admission to higher institutions. This announcement sparked intense debate among education stakeholders and parents.

However, Prof. Mamman noted that the Ministry aimed to establish guidelines for exceptionally intelligent students who may not fit the age requirement. “However, the Ministry acknowledges that some children are exceptionally intelligent and the Ministry will work out a guideline to deal with cases of genuine exceptionally intelligent learners,” he said.

FG clarifies 18-year-old age limit for WAEC, NECO exams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that rhe Federal Government has clarified that there are is no age restriction for sitting for the National Examination Council (NECO) and West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations.

Contrary to recent reports suggesting a minimum age of 18 years, the government explained that it only restricted the age for sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and entry into the university to 18 years beginning from 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng