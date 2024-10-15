Federal Ministry of Education headed by Professor Tahir Mamman has been sued by a 15-year-old Master Chinaemere Opara

FCT, Abuja - 15-year-old student, Chinaemere Opara has sued the federal ministry of education, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), and the National Universities Commission (NUC) over the federal government’s admission policy.

The Senior Secondary School (SSS) 2 student listed the ministry, JAMB, and NUC as 1st to 3rd respondents respectively.

Okpara said the minimum age for admission policy is discriminatory and unconstitutional.

According to the teenager, it is a gross violation of his right to freedom of expression as guaranteed under Section 42 of the 1999 Constitution, 2011 (as amended) and Article 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 13(2), 17 and 28 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act Cap A9 Vol. 1 LFN.

The SS2 student of Sure Start Secondary School urged the court to declare that his right to peaceful assembly and association cannot be limited by the respondents’ admission policy.

He declared that the age limit placed on when he can enrol to sit for the West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) and/or JAMB exams infringed on his right to equal access to public service.

Opara, therefore, sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents, from attempting to disturb, breach, or interfere with his rights.

He equally sought an order setting aside the policy.

FG Clarifies age limit for WAEC, NECO

Legit.ng reported that the federal government said students who want to write WASSCE and NECO examinations are not restricted 18-year-old age limit.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tanko Sununu, made this clarification in Abuja on Friday and explained the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, earlier stance.

He noted that Mamman's position means the UTME candidates are restricted to age 18 as well as admission seekers, adding that it is in accordance with the National Policy on Education.

