In a significant policy shift, Nigeria's Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, announced on Monday that a new skill-oriented curriculum for basic schools will be rolled out nationwide in January 2025.

The program, aimed at equipping students with practical abilities, marks a transformative step in the nation’s educational framework.

During a meeting with key stakeholders in Abuja, Mamman emphasized that all primary school pupils, both in public and private institutions, will be required to acquire at least two skills before graduating.

New curriculum by 2025

“It is our position that by the time children finish school, they should have at least two skills,” the minister stated.

“Students should be able to finish school with at least a minimum of two skills so that they can have a very productive life.”

The foundation of the new curriculum is based on the National Skills Framework, which has already been approved by the government.

Mamman stressed that the implementation will be mandatory for all schools, adding, “Whether in the public sector or private sector, all schools are going to implement it. So this is already determined. It doesn’t require anybody’s consent or any institution can depart from it.”

This curriculum overhaul is expected to modernize Nigeria's education system, integrating technical and vocational training with traditional academics.

Full rollout by January 2025

Prof. Mamman noted that while the January rollout is fixed, schools would not be expected to fully implement the curriculum immediately. of. Mamman noted that while the January rollout is fixed, schools would not be expected to fully implement the curriculum immediately.

“When you roll out something new, there’s a lot of preparation that has to take place by the schools, acquiring new things, equipment, you know, small, small things that they will need,” he explained.

The Minister also hinted at an updated curriculum for secondary schools, targeted for implementation by September 2025.

Our projection is we should be able to conclude on this until December so that in January, schools across the country can now commence implementation,” Mamman added.

Plans for teachers

Meanwhile, plans are underway to ensure that teachers are well-prepared for this shift, with training programs already in the works.

The ministry is also scheduled to meet with private school stakeholders to ensure the smooth transition and success of the new educational model.

This initiative is poised to reshape the educational landscape, equipping future generations with practical skills for a rapidly changing world.

Source: Legit.ng