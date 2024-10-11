The Federal Government's new curriculum mandates that every student graduate with at least two skills, integrating knowledge, skills, and values into Basic and Senior Secondary Education

The Federal Government has announced a groundbreaking new curriculum for Basic and Senior Secondary Education in Nigeria, mandating that every student must graduate with at least two skills.

This initiative aims to integrate knowledge, skills, and values into the education system, ensuring that students are well-equipped for the modern economy.

Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, unveiled the new curriculum at the 68th National Council on Education (NCE) meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

The theme of the meeting was “Innovation, Digital Technology, and Entrepreneurship: Tools for Educational and National Development in the 21st Century.”

New education curriculum focuses on skill development

Prof. Mamman emphasized the importance of the new curriculum in addressing the challenges posed by technological advancements and the risk of the current educational curriculum becoming obsolete.

“A well-designed and effective curriculum determines sustainable development, quality, and the relevance of education. This is the main reason why this administration places priority on the institutionalisation of curriculum development in the overall context of education,” he stated.

The new curriculum is designed to incorporate knowledge, skills, and values, with a special focus on skills that students can connect with the economy to lead productive lives.

Prof. Mamman explained, “The new curriculum is designed to incorporate knowledge, skills, and values, especially with a special focus on skills, so that students, when they graduate, will have skills that they can connect with the economy and have a productive life.”

The Minister highlighted the Education Transformation Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, which aims to comprehensively overhaul the education sector to ensure quality learning, skill development, access, and equity.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting and ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education at all levels for all learners.

“The government therefore, is committed to observing all relevant international protocols, conventions, and treaties for the protection of our learners, teachers, learning institutions, and facilities from attack and any other instrument on education, which the country has domesticated,” Prof. Mamman added.

The Federal Government's new curriculum is set to roll out soon, marking a significant step towards modernizing Nigeria's education system and preparing students for the challenges of the 21st century.

