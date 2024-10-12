Oyakhire Halima Sadia has emerged the Covenant University's best graduating student from the Department of Petroleum Engineering

Oyakhire Halima Sadia has emerged as the best-graduating student in the Department of Petroleum Engineering at Covenant University, achieving a remarkable 4.91 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in the 2023/2024 academic session.

She earned a first-class bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering and received two awards and a ₦150,000 cash prize from the university alumni.

Oyakhire Halima emerged as Covenant University Best Graduating student Photo Credit: @specovenant

Halima's achievement is a testament to her hard work and dedication, having balanced leadership positions and extracurricular activities while excelling academically. Despite facing challenges, she remained focused and committed to her goals.

Details of Covenant University best graduating student

Halima aspires to become a leader in the energy sector, specifically in the oil and gas industry, promoting innovation and sustainability. Her passion extends beyond engineering, as she also has a keen interest in the fashion industry and plans to launch her own fashion line.

Looking ahead, Halima aims to advance her education in the energy sector, hold leadership positions in sustainable oil and gas companies, gain experience in business development and management, and establish her own fashion company. Her determination and drive will undoubtedly propel her toward achieving these goals.

Halima's advice to fellow students is to "pursue your dreams boldly without fear of failure." Covenant University congratulates Halima on her outstanding achievement and wishes her success in her career and future endeavors.

Covenant University becomes best varsity in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Covenant University, Ota in Ogun state, has been ranked as the best university in Nigeria in the latest 2025 ranking by the Times Higher Education (THE).

THE rankings were based on 18 indicators that measure the research environment, quality, industry, teaching and international outlook.

According to the THE rankings, 2000 universities were accessed across 115 countries in different parts of the country.

Source: Legit.ng