The University of Lagos (UNILAG), one of Nigeria's most prestigious institutions, has officially released its 2024/2025 UTME Merit Admission Cut-Off Marks

This announcement is a crucial step for prospective students aiming to secure a spot in the university's competitive programs

The merit list for various programs is now available for viewing and download on the university's official website

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), one of Nigeria's most prestigious institutions, has officially released its 2024/2025 UTME Merit Admission Cut-Off Marks.

This announcement comes as a crucial step for prospective students aiming to secure a spot in the university's competitive programs.

UNILAG unviels 2024/2025 UTME Merit Cut-Off Marks. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpie/AFP via Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

The 2024 merit list for various programs are now available for viewing and download on the university's official website.

UNILAG 2024/2025 UTME merit cut-off marks out

Notably, the Faculty of Law and College of Medicine have stringent cut-off marks reflecting their competitive nature.

For the Faculty of Law, the merit cut-off is set at 76.025, while catchment area cut-offs range from 72 to 75. The College of Medicine requires a merit cut-off of 82.125 for Medicine and Surgery, with catchment area cut-offs varying from 75.875 to 80.5.

Other programs in the College of Medicine, such as Physiotherapy, Radiography, and Nursing Science, also have high cut-off marks, ensuring that only the most qualified students gain admission.

The university emphasizes the importance of a holistic evaluation process to ensure that admitted students are well-prepared for the academic challenges ahead.

UNILAG's commitment to maintaining high academic standards is evident in its rigorous admission criteria.

The university is renowned for its academic excellence and has produced numerous distinguished alumni who have made significant contributions to various fields. The release of the 2024 merit list is a testament to UNILAG's dedication to fostering a learning environment that promotes excellence and innovation.

Founded in 1962, the University of Lagos is a federal government-owned institution located in Lagos, Nigeria. It is recognized for its academic excellence and has consistently ranked among the top universities in the country. UNILAG offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various faculties, including Arts, Education, Engineering, Law, and Medicine.

See the UNILAG cut off marks list below:

UNILAG cut-off marks for 2024/2025

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that during an interview arranged by Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, the Head of the Communications Unit at UNILAG, the university provided valuable insights into its admission process.

The guidelines are shared here.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng