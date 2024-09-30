Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has launched a top-up program for Higher National Diploma (HND) holders, allowing them to earn a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in just 24 months

The Vice-Chancellor emphasized the university’s zero-tolerance policy towards examination malpractice and cultism, warning of strict disciplinary actions

The program, available in fields such as Accounting, Building, and Sociology, reflects UNIOSUN’s commitment to providing flexible and accessible education for all

On Friday, Osun State University (UNIOSUN) announced the commencement of a top-up program for Higher National Diploma (HND) holders, enabling them to earn a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree.

This initiative was revealed during the matriculation ceremony for 233 part-time students.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Clement O. Adebooye, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor for academic research, innovation, and partnership, Professor Adetunji Kehinde, highlighted that the program will span six semesters over a period of 24 months.

"I am pleased to announce that our University now offers a top-up programme that allows holders of Higher National Diplomas (HND) to earn a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in just 24 months, spanning six semesters. This initiative is available in various fields, including Accounting, Building, Sociology, and other disciplines offered by the University. This opportunity reflects our unwavering commitment to providing flexible and accessible education for all," said Professor Adebooye.

The Vice-Chancellor also emphasized the university's commitment to maintaining high standards of discipline, warning against involvement in vices such as examination malpractice and cultism.

Addressing the part-time students, many of whom, he admitted, are mature individuals balancing multiple responsibilities, Professor Adebooye expressed confidence in their ability to exemplify good behavior and remain focused on their academic goals.

The top-up program is available in various fields, including Accounting, Building, Sociology, and other disciplines offered by the university, reflecting UNIOSUN's dedication to providing flexible and accessible education for all.

Source: Legit.ng