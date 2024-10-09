Nigerians react as Covenant University emerges as best varsity in the country

The Times Higher Education has released its latest edition of world university rankings for the year 2025

Covenant University, Ota in Ogun state was ranked the best university in Nigeria ahead of UNILAG, UNN, OAU

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the emergence of Covenant University as the best university in the country

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ota, Ogun state - Nigerians have reacted to the latest 2025 ranking by the Times Higher Education (THE) which ranked Covenant University, Ota in Ogun state as the best university in the country.

Legit.ng recalls that the rankings were based on 18 indicators measuring performance in teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

The rankings were based on 18 indicators Photo credit: @thecableindex

Source: Twitter

The university owned by Living Faith Church defeated popular first-generation universities like Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), University of Nigeria (UNN) University of Lagos (UNILAG), and University of Ibadan (UI) to clinch the title.

Covenant University emerges as best Nigeria varsity

Reacting to the development on Facebook, many Nigerians congratulated the institution and founder, Bishop David Oyedepo for keeping the standard high.

Juliet Chinwe Emmanuel Ezeugwu

Congratulations to Covenant University, I'm not surprised, they are really good.

All this is attributed to what Papa preaches

1. Discipline 2. Selflessness 3. Consistency 4. Sacrifice

He said in one of his messages "Stay with it until it sticks

Cletus Ugwu

What do you expect when the government refuses to maintain public universities?

Egbo Lawrence

Papa just dey break record anyhow, thank you, Jesus.

Emmah Friday

The president of Nigeria should respectfully send the minister of education to be tutored by Oyedepo. The university has gone beyond Nigeria now and competing with the best universities in Africa.

Oxford named best university in World

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Times Higher Education released its World University Rankings for the best universities in 2025.

According to the latest ranking, Oxford University in the United Kingdom is the best university in the world.

17 universities in the United States of America (USA) made the list of the 25 best universities in the world

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng