A Nigerian scholar, Professor Babatunde Bolaji Benard, has emerged as Africaʼs first Professor of Radioecology

Babatunde is the Senior Special Assistant to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume

He is a Google Scholar-rated scientist and a two-time recipient of the International Foundation for Science grant

FCT, Abuja - The International Atomic Energy Agency has declared Professor Babatunde Bolaji Benard, the Senior Special Assistant to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, as Africaʼs first Professor of Radioecology.

Babatunde’s achievement signals Africaʼs growing prominence in scientific research, especially in nuclear science and environmental safety.

Babatunde has published over 90 high-impact articles in respected journals worldwide Photo credit: Rotary Club Of Abuja - Grandfather Club/George Akume

According to Vanguard, this was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday, October 6.

Babatunde: Profile of Africa’s First Professor of Radioecology

He obtained a BSc in Zoology and an MSc in Ecology and Environmental Biology from the University of Ibadan, in Oyo state.

Babatunde earned a PhD in Radiometric Assessment of Pollution Trends in the Niger Delta through a Split-Side Commonwealth Scholarship at Lancaster University in the UK and the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) in Rivers state.

Professor Triple B, as he is affectionately known is a Google Scholar-rated scientist and a two-time recipient of the International Foundation for Science grant.

Babatunde has published over 90 high-impact articles in respected journals worldwide.

“In 2008, Professor Babatunde led a project that would transform the landscape of scientific research in Africa. Alongside his team, he successfully secured a grant from the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA to create RAF07/008, a project that applied nuclear analytical techniques for pollution monitoring across Nigeriaʼs 853 km coastline.

“This was a game-changer, resulting in the establishment of Africaʼs first-ever radioecology laboratory.”

