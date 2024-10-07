Anambra State has achieved a significant victory at the 2024 Presidential Prizes for Basic and Secondary Schools in Nigeria

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo announced the state's triumph, highlighting the exceptional performances of its teachers and schools

This accomplishment underscores the dedication and excellence of Anambra's educational community

In a remarkable achievement, Anambra State has emerged victorious at the 2024 Presidential Prizes for Basic and Secondary Schools in Nigeria.

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo took to X to share the exciting news, celebrating the state's outstanding performance.

Governor Soludo celebrates top teachers and schools. Photo credit: X/@CCSoludo

Source: Twitter

Governor Soludo highlights achievements at National Awards

"I am happy to announce that Anambra State has emerged victorious at the 2024 Presidential Prizes for Basic and Secondary Schools in Nigeria!" Soludo wrote.

The Governor extended his heartfelt congratulations to the exceptional teachers and schools that brought pride to Anambra State:

- Mr. Nwosu Joseph Afamefuna of Government Technical College, Osamala, Ogbaru LGA, who was named the overall Best Teacher in the entire federation.

- Holy Child Secondary School, Isuofia, Aguata LGA, which secured the 2nd Best Secondary School position.

- Chukwudumeme Franca Adaeze, the 2nd Best Primary Head Teacher from Aforigwe Primary School, Umudioka, Dunukofia LGA.

- Dr. Umezinwa Grace Amara, the 2nd Best Secondary School Principal from Girls High School, Uga, Aguata LGA.

2024 Presidential Prizes: Anambra’s Educational Excellence

Additionally, Anambra's teachers achieved 2nd place in the March Past competition.

"Kudos to our dedicated teachers, students, and education leaders! Your hard work and excellence are truly paying off! May Anambra continue to win!" Soludo concluded.

This victory shows the commitment and excellence of Anambra's educational community, setting a high standard for others to follow.

See the X post below:

Governors should earn minimum wage Soludo explains

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state said the 36 state governors of the federation and other elected officials should earn minimum wage.

Soludo said it is necessary so that government officials and politicians can feel what the average Nigerian is going through.

He stated this while speaking at a special edition of The Platform, an event organized by The Covenant Nation on Wednesday, June 12, The Punch reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng