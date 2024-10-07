The Nigeria-France Sports Awards and Gala is scheduled to be held in Paris, with superstars expected at the event

Nigerian international Moses Simon will grace the occasion slated for October 21 inside the Louisiana Belle Boat

Key figures in the Nigerian football community, including Aisha Falode and Noah Dallaji, are also billed for the ceremony

Nigerian international and Nantes of France winger Moses Simon is billed to attend the upcoming Nigeria-France Sports Awards and Gala in Paris.

Dignitaries, including Aisha Falode, president of the Nigeria Women Football League, and humanitarian services icon Noah Dallaji, will attend the 2nd edition of the event.

The prestigious ceremony will bring together key figures from the world of sports to celebrate outstanding achievements and strengthen sports relations between Nigeria and France.

Super Eagles star Moses Simon will attend the Nigeria-France Sports Awards and Gala in Paris. Photo: Harry Langer.

Senegalese legend Khalilou Fadiga, who played at the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups, has also confirmed that he will attend the ceremony on October 21, 2024.

It is a star-studded event, as Abu Barde, the special assistant to NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, will be there as well.

Babatunde Ojora, the convener of the Nigeria-France Sports Awards and Gala, says this year's event will further solidify the sporting relationship between the two countries.

Ojora, who is also the founder of OJB Sport, told Legit.ng:

"Nigeria and France have witnessed significant sporting achievements in the past year, respectively, and these feats must be celebrated and I am excited to announce that we will have Aisha Falode, who has been of immense support, in attendance.

"Humanitarian icon and president of the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation Noah Dallaji will also be present.

"Senegalese legend Khalilou Fadiga will also grace this prestigious occasion as well as NBA sensation Tarekeyi Edogi.

"We want to continue to celebrate those who have excelled in our world of sports and encourage others to strive to reach the top, as there is always a reward for excellence."

The 2024 Nigeria-France Sports Awards and Gala will be held inside the Louisiana Belle Boat on the Seine River, the same venue for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony parade.

Daily Trust reported that the first edition was held in Paris last year, with several Super Eagles stars in attendance.

