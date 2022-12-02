A new dawn in Anambra has left no less than 5,000 individuals and many families in happiness as they received their employment letters from Governor Charles Soludo

The Anambra governor had just handed over employment letter to 5,000 teachers, in which about 90% of them are females while 10% constituted male and physically challenged persons

Soludo disclosed that the recruitment of the teachers is part of his campaign promises that is being fulfilled today

Awka, Anambra - Atmosphere in Awka, the Anambra State capital was in a festive mood on Friday, December 2, 2022, when the Executive Governor of the state, Prof. Charles Soludo, gave appointment letters to 5000 persons recently recruited into the teaching profession in the state.

Legit's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reports authoritatively that at least, 90% of those recruited was female; while mere 10% comprised of male and physically challenged teachers.

The ceremony, which took place at the International Conference Center, Awka, attracted dignitaries from different walks of life; including government functionaries, civil servants, community leaders, and others.

Speaking during the ceremony, Governor Soludo said that the exercise was a fulfilment of his campaign promises. He said that 2,500 teachers were recruited into the secondary education; while another 2,500 were recruited into the primary education.

He noted that a total of 40,120, 000 application was received by the state; out of which 5000 were finally recruited; adding that nobody was employed for any other reason than merit.

The governor, who disclosed that the appointment took effect from December 1, 2022, congratulated the teachers, and assured that the state would do everything possible to prioritize the welfare of teachers and pupils.

Commissioner for Education in the state, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, praised Governor Soludo for his thoughtfulness in injecting new blood into the teaching profession; adding that before the present exercise, there was a great lacuna in the teaching profession in the state.

The commissioner, who described the exercise as timely, disclosed that the last time teachers recruitment was done was in 1998, when 4,000 teachers were employed. She urged the teachers to strive towards excellence in their profession.

The Executive Chairman of the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), Dr. Vera Nkiru Nwadinobi, said that the teachers were engaged based on capacity, competence and subject area content knowledge.

"We also looked at ICT compliance; sciences and technical subjects. Candidates with disabilities, and those from educationally disadvantaged areas were also considered," she said.

In her own address, the chairman, Post Primary Education Service Commission (PPSSC), Awka, Prof. Nkechi Ikediugwu, noted that Anambra schools lacked teachers in all the subjects, especially the core areas like English language, Igbo language, Mathematics, French, and the sciences.

According to her,the state engaged 254 English language teachers, 156 Mathematics teachers, 350 Biology teachers, 226 Chemistry teachers, 84 Physics teachers, 88 Computer Science teachers, 60 Igbo language teachers, 26 French teachers, 114 Technical Education teachers, 157 Economics teachers; among other subject areas.

She said that the 5000 teachers were recruited without the Commission taking gratification from any candidate; adding that the recruitment process followed the new curriculum structure.

