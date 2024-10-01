Nigerians are grateful for the opportunity to see the last quarter of the year 2024, a period of the year which often begins with a public holiday

October 1, which is the beginning of the last quarter of every year, is the Independence Day celebration of the country

Aside the Independence Day, there are other public holidays which fall within the last quarter and the most important ones have been compiled

As Nigeria celebrates its Independence Day on October 1, the beginning of the last quarter of 2024, the government will declare several holidays at the federal or state levels.

Holidays are declared in recognition of national days, such as Independence Day on October 1, festivals, such as Christmas and New Year, and special days to mark special occasions.

Some holidays have been declared, while there are many others yet to be declared. Below is the list of days when public holidays will be declared in the last quarter of 2024.

The major national holidays are:

October 1, Independence Day

October 1 is Nigeria's Independence Day, a significant national holiday commemorating the country's independence from British colonial rule in 1960. On this day, Nigerians celebrate their nationhood, cultural diversity, and resilience.

The holiday is marked by various events, including presidential addresses, military parades, cultural performances, and festivities across the 36 states. It's a day for reflection on Nigeria's progress, challenges, and future aspirations. The government often uses this occasion to announce new policies, reforms, or initiatives aimed at promoting national unity, economic growth, and social development.

December 25, Christmas Holiday

Christmas is a joyous and vibrant holiday in Nigeria, celebrated by the country's Christian population. On December 25th, Nigerians come together with family and friends to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The holiday is marked by colourful decorations, festive music, and traditional attire. Many attend church services, often followed by lively processions and cultural performances. Families share delicious meals, exchange gifts, and engage in merriment, while children look forward to visits from Santa Claus.

In cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, streets are aglow with lights and decorations, creating a festive atmosphere. The holiday season is also a time for Nigerians to travel to their hometowns, reunite with loved ones, and celebrate the spirit of love, peace, and unity that Christmas embodies.

December 26, Boxing Day

Boxing Day, December 26th, is a public holiday in Nigeria, observed the day after Christmas. Although its origins are tied to British colonial traditions, Nigerians have embraced the day as an extension of the Christmas celebrations. It's a time for relaxation, leisure, and recreation with family and friends.

Many Nigerians engage in various activities, such as visiting beaches, parks, and other tourist attractions, watching football matches, or attending cultural events and concerts. Others take advantage of post-Christmas sales and discounts to shop. Traditional sports like Dambe (boxing) and Kokowa (wrestling) are showcased in some parts of the country.

Other public holidays

Ondo Governorship Election, November 16

Another event that may shake the country before the end of 2024 is the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo state, scheduled for Saturday, November 16.

The election is one of the off-cycle governorship elections in Nigeria, and the governor is expected to declare Friday, November 15, a public holiday.

