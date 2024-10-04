ASUU has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over the alleged failure of the federal government to honour the 2009 agreement

Timothy Namo, the Bauchi state zonal coordinator of the union, said this on Friday, October 4, in Jos

Namo stated that ASUU — after its national executive council (NEC) meeting held in August — issued a 21-day ultimatum

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Jos, Plateau state - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday, October 4, threatened to embark on an indefinite strike.

The threat comes amid the failure of the Nigerian government to honour the 2009 agreement reached with it.

ASUU may go on strike again. Photo credits: ASUUOfficialNg, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Professor Timothy Namo, the zonal coordinator of ASUU in Bauchi state, disclosed this at a press conference in Jos, Plateau state.

Namo said:

”As we speak, the government has not honour any of the agreements or addressed our concerns.

”At the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum, we again issued another 14-day ultimatum that commenced from September 23.

”So, we want Nigerians to blame the federal government if ASUU decides to down tools and shut down public universities."

Namo highlighted the lingering issues, non-conclusion of the re-negotiation of the 2009 agreement, non-release of the three-and-half month salaries of academic staff, unpaid salaries of all academic staff on adjunct appointment, and outstanding third-party deductions.

Other lingering issues he said were poor funding for the revitalisation of public universities, non-payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) as captured in the 2023 budget, proliferation of universities, and nonimplementation of the reports of visitation panels to universities, among others.

Read more on ASUU:

UNIPORT lecturers stage protest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ASUU, University of Port Harcourt branch, expressed dissatisfaction with the FG’s alleged neglect of reviewing working conditions for its members.

The branch said that about 325 senior lecturers who were promoted to professorial positions had yet to receive their promotion arrears, lasting 30 to 40 months.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng