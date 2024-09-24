Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Olufemi Peters, assures students that technical glitches and other concerns will be resolved

Peters emphasizes improvements in examination systems, course material distribution, and refund processes during a virtual town hall meeting

The university is committed to upholding academic integrity and addressing issues with Computer-Based Tests and Tutor Marked Assignments

In a bid to address the myriad concerns of students, the Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Olufemi Peters, has assured that the institution's management is committed to resolving all issues, particularly the technical glitches plaguing the university portal.

During a virtual town hall meeting, Peters emphasized the administration's dedication to improving the overall academic experience.

"We understand the frustrations some of you face due to the use of outdated course materials during exams. This is a result of the three-year cycle we use for reviewing the question bank. The solution is not lost, and we will make the necessary adjustments," he stated.

The meeting, which aimed to address a broad spectrum of student concerns, underscored NOUN's efforts to enhance examination systems, course material distribution, and refund processes.

Peters highlighted the university's commitment to resolving key issues and ensuring a smoother academic journey for all students.

NOUN’s commitment to academic integrity

One significant issue discussed was the challenge students face with Computer-Based Tests (CBT) due to inadequate guidance and unfamiliarity with exam procedures. Peters advised students to pay close attention to exam instructions and adhere to the guidelines presented in question papers. He acknowledged the difficulties with CBT but assured that improvements were underway, particularly with transitioning course materials.

The Vice-Chancellor also revealed attempts to compromise the integrity of the university's Tutor Marked Assignment (TMA) platform, including the use of automated systems to generate responses and third-party participation in assignments.

"The University Senate’s initial response was to cancel all TMA scores of the affected students. However, rather than awarding them zero marks, it was decided to adjust their examination scores, allowing students to be graded out of 100 instead of the usual 70 or 60," he explained.

Peters reiterated the university's commitment to upholding the integrity of its academic processes. "We will take similar decisive actions if necessary, as it is vital to protect the integrity of our academic certificates and the reputation of the institution," he added.

Addressing the issue of delays in refunding leftover funds in students' wallets, Peters cited the need for a thorough verification process before disbursements can be approved. He assured students that their refunds, including academic account balances, would be processed as quickly as possible after necessary clearance.

On the distribution of course materials, Peters revealed plans to streamline logistics. "Currently, materials are sent to state capitals, where students collect them from their respective study centres." He mentioned that the university was exploring options to personalize the delivery process while keeping production costs manageable. "We must ensure materials are distributed effectively without waste, as volume plays a crucial role in production costs," he concluded.

NOUN to honour 2 notable Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) will graduate 22,175 students at its 13th convocation ceremony on Saturday, April 13.

As reported by Leadership newspaper, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Olufemi Peters, disclosed this to journalists during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, April 8.

