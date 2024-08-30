Jubilation as Oborevwori Approves Financial Assistance For Delta Indigenes in Law School
- Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has approved financial assistance for Delta State indigenes
- This new approval follows a recent bursary award for over 30,000 Delta State students in higher education institutions across Nigeria
- The approval is part of the Governor’s MORE agenda aimed at advancing human and infrastructural development in Delta State
Delta state - Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has sanctioned financial assistance for Delta State indigenes studying at the seven Nigerian Law Schools for the 2022/2023 academic year.
This decision follows the recent approval of a bursary award for over 30,000 Delta State students in higher education institutions across Nigeria for the same academic year.
The Governor's approval was announced in a statement issued by Dr. Godfrey Enita, Executive Secretary of the Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board. It was made public to journalists in Asaba on Friday, August 30, as reported by Leadership.
The statement reads:
“This approval is sequel to the recent approval of year 2022/2023 bursary award to over 30,000 students of Delta State origin in tertiary institutions in Nigeria.
“It is important to note that this remarkable approval is in line with His Excellency’s MORE agenda, which is poised towards advancing the already existing human and infrastructural development of Deltans.
“There is no doubt that Governor Oborevwori is not only committed to the delivery of quality governance to Deltans, but has also matched his words with actions by advancing, through providing human capital development that has direct impact on the lives of Deltans.
“Governor Oborevwori is working and Deltans are happy."
