The management board of International School under the University of Lagos has invited suitable professionals to apply for its available position

The school detailed the procedure for application as well as the requirements expected from the applicants

Some of the vacant teaching positions include Physics, Islamic and Christian education, English Language and Government

A first-class secondary school under the University of Lagos, known as the International School, has announced various positions available for suitable applicants.

The management announced on Monday the teaching and non-teaching within the school.

Available positions include assistant tutors in Economics, History, Basic Tech, Technical Drawing, Yoruba Language, IRS, CRS, Physics, agricultural science, Home Economics, Guidance and Counselling, PHE, and Geography.

There is also a vacant position for English language and Mathematics tutors at the international school.

The management board revealed that the deadline for application in all the various positions is on September 4.

All applications also require to be addressed to the board’s secretary.

The statement about the requirement and procedure read thus:

“Applications, which must be in ten (10) hard copies, should be accompanied by relevant certificates and credentials. Such applications must be accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV) showing the following: Names in Full, Place and Date of Birth, State of Origin/LGA, Home Address, Present Postal Address, Sex, Phone Number (Mobile), E-mail, Nationality at Birth, Marital Status, Numbers and Ages of Children, Secondary and post-secondary Education (including dates and institutions), Academic and Professional Qualifications (including distinctions with dates), Statements of experience including full details of former and present posts, Names and Addresses of three (3) Referees, Post applied for with three (3) Referees.”

Other information about the positions can be found here:

