Phidel College in Lagos celebrates another year of academic excellence, with all students passing the 2024 WASSCE and continuing the school's impressive 10-year streak of 100 percent success

Two standout students at Phidel College earned seven A1s and two Bs, reflecting the school's dedication to a strong academic foundation and the development of future leaders

Although the school fell short of its nine A1 target, the principal remains hopeful, attributing their ongoing success to the hard work of students, committed teachers, and a solid support system

LAGOS, Nigeria — Phidel College, located in the Isheri area of Lagos State, could not contain their celebration after the release of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

The school, which has a decade-long history of excellence, has maintained its 100 percent success rate in the exams, showing its reputation as a top-performing institution.

All 43 students who sat for the 2024 WASSCE passed with flying colours, with the top two students achieving seven A1s and two Bs each.

Result of WAEC Candidates in Nigeria

Even the least performing students earned four A1s, four Bs, and one C, a testament to the school’s commitment to academic excellence.

Mr. Olowo Olalekan, the principal of Phidel College, expressed his pride in the students' achievements, noting that the school’s consistent success aligns with the founder’s vision of nurturing future leaders. “Recording a 100 percent performance in the WASSCE has become our trademark. That is what we are known for,” Olalekan said.

“We had 43 students who sat for this year’s WAEC exams and all of them made it. Two students who made the best results got seven A1 and two Bs, while the least students got four A’s, four B’s and one C. We targeted nine A1 but, unfortunately, that did not happen. However, we shall keep working towards that and I am sure that we will achieve it,” he added.

However, he acknowledged that the school’s target of nine A1s was not met this year, but remained optimistic about achieving it in the future.

Among the standout students were 16-year-olds Imuze Esther Omoyeme and Jimba Aunjolaoluwa Rachael, who both attributed their success to hard work and the support of their teachers and families.

Top student in school speaks on WAEC

Omoyeme praised her teachers for their dedication, while Rachael noted that her setback in the previous Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) spurred her to excel in the WASSCE.

She said:

“I feel highly elated and I want to thank the teachers for their untiring efforts at making sure that the best in us came out. I also thank the non-teaching staff who ensured that we lacked nothing throughout our stay in the school. I also thank my parents for their support financially, emotionally and morally. Also, the chairman of the school for being a wonderful father to us, may God reward all of them,”

According to Olalekan, the school implements a comprehensive system that prepares students from the moment they enter their final year. This includes a quality assurance department that supervises revision from the first term through to the WASSCE, ensuring students are well-prepared.

The school also focuses on unlocking the potential of students who may struggle academically, providing extra support through intervention classes.

