JAMB Sends Message To Candidates On Conversion of UTME to DE
Education

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read
  • The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given a fresh update about the conversion of UTME to DE
  • The board said It will announce the commencement date for UTME to DE conversion as soon as it commences the process
  • The examination body informed candidates that it has not commenced the UTME to DE conversion

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has not commenced the conversion of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to Direct Entry (DE).

The examination body sent the message to 2024 UTME candidates who want to convert their registration to Direct Entry.

JAMB sends message to candidates on conversion of UTME to DE
JAMB says the commencement date will be communicated soon Photo credit: JAMB/UTME
Source: Facebook

The board disclosed this via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @JAMBHQ while responding to a question on the conversion of UTME to DE.

JAMB said It will announce the commencement date for the conversion as as soon as it commences the process.

“Please be aware that the conversion of UTME to DE has not started. The commencement date will be communicated soon.”

Nigerians react on UTME conversion to DE

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians on the fresh update.

@Isaac15545339

Will the delayed conversion of utme to DE won't affect our registration of DE

@barrywealth10

Alright because I want to convert my jamb to DE and people are saying is not possible again

@meetkingson

Please the course on my admission letter is different from that on my ND result. I did JAMB regularization to get the admission letter. What is my stand now, please? My school is not giving any promising information as per those that are in this shoe.

@UnimnaF13625

Please for those of us who have successfully registered for DE 2024, how can we get access to the 2024 portal to check the status of our certificate verification by our institutions?
Because 2024 is not reflecting...

JAMB exposes UTME results fraudsters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB exposed fraudsters promising to get UTME results of candidates with registered SIM cards

JAMB warned UTME candidates to desist from patronizing third parties to avoid being scammed.

According to JAMB, the fraudster works in collaboration with one (Pseudo) Raphael at the LASU CBT centre

