JAMB Sends Message To Candidates On Conversion of UTME to DE
- The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given a fresh update about the conversion of UTME to DE
- The board said It will announce the commencement date for UTME to DE conversion as soon as it commences the process
- The examination body informed candidates that it has not commenced the UTME to DE conversion
FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has not commenced the conversion of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to Direct Entry (DE).
The examination body sent the message to 2024 UTME candidates who want to convert their registration to Direct Entry.
The board disclosed this via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @JAMBHQ while responding to a question on the conversion of UTME to DE.
JAMB said It will announce the commencement date for the conversion as as soon as it commences the process.
“Please be aware that the conversion of UTME to DE has not started. The commencement date will be communicated soon.”
Nigerians react on UTME conversion to DE
Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians on the fresh update.
@Isaac15545339
Will the delayed conversion of utme to DE won't affect our registration of DE
@barrywealth10
Alright because I want to convert my jamb to DE and people are saying is not possible again
@meetkingson
Please the course on my admission letter is different from that on my ND result. I did JAMB regularization to get the admission letter. What is my stand now, please? My school is not giving any promising information as per those that are in this shoe.
@UnimnaF13625
Please for those of us who have successfully registered for DE 2024, how can we get access to the 2024 portal to check the status of our certificate verification by our institutions?
Because 2024 is not reflecting...
JAMB exposes UTME results fraudsters
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB exposed fraudsters promising to get UTME results of candidates with registered SIM cards
JAMB warned UTME candidates to desist from patronizing third parties to avoid being scammed.
According to JAMB, the fraudster works in collaboration with one (Pseudo) Raphael at the LASU CBT centre
