17-year-old Oluomachi Ebeniro cleared her May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) papers

The intelligent student bagged As in three subjects - Government, General Mathematics and Civic Education

During an exclusive chat with Legitng, Oluomachi's father, Paschal Ebeniro, said the teenager promised to make good grades after she finished WAEC

Okigwe, Imo state - 17-year-old Oluomachi Ebeniro has once again proved her academic brilliance in the recently released 2024 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

Legit.ng recalls that Oluomachi scored 269 in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with the plan to study law at the University of Uyo (UniUyo) in Akwa Ibom state.

Oluomachi plans to study law at the University of Uyo (UniUyo) in Akwa Ibom state. Photo credit: Paschal Ebeniro

The teenager, who just graduated from the Federal Government College Okigwe in Imo state cleared all her WASSCE papers with flying colours.

Teenager's outstanding 2024 WASSCE result

The intelligent had three As in Government, General mathematics and civil education

She has a B2 in Biology and three B3s in Economics, literature in English and Animal husbandry.

Oluomachi recorded her only credit in Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK)

The excited father, Paschal Ebeniro, told Legit.ng that it feels great that all her effort was not in vain.

“I feel great! All our toiling wasn’t in vain!

“Actually when she finished WAEC she told me she was going to make good grades and I believed her! She is happy!”

Teenager clears 2024 WASSCE with flying colours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that It was another win for 16-year-old, Nwokoro Munachimso Nnanna, who cleared his 2024 WASSCE results.

Nwokoro had six As, two B3s and one B2 from nine subjects in the just-released 2024 May/June WASSCE.

The teenager who scored 345 in the 2024 UTME just graduated from the Federal Government Academy Suleja.

UNN professor's son clears 2024 WAEC papers

Legit.ng also reported that the 2024 WAEC result of a 15-year-old, Jisiechimike Chigor Chimdundu, went viral on social media.

Despite having A1 in six WAEC subjects, the boy was not happy because he expected distinctions in all his papers.

The UNN professor's son had earlier scored 339 in his 2024 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (UTME)

