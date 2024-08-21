Tinubu converts Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital to FUL Teaching Hospital

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has takeover Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia in Nasarawa state

Tinubu approved the conversion of the hospital, Lafia, to the Federal University of Lafia Teaching Hospital

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said the conversion of the health facility will enhance the training of students in medical and allied sciences

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the takeover and conversion of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, to the Federal University of Lafia Teaching Hospital, Nasarawa state.

The Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Chief Ajuri Ngelale, said this is due to a request by the Nasarawa state government.

The conversion of the health facility will enhance the training of students in medical and allied sciences.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday, August 21.

According to the statement, the conversion of the health facility will enhance the training of students in medical and allied sciences.

Ngelale said the conversion will also boost healthcare delivery in the state.

President Tinubu remains committed to ensuring the social welfare and healthcare security of Nigerians.

The presidential spokesperson said Tinubu will aggressively sustain his administration's investment drive and efforts in the sector.

