President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reappointed Professor Yusuf Bara as the chief medical director of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi

Similarly, Tinubu reappointed Professor Abdurrahman Abba Sheshe as the chief medical director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano

Legit.ng reports that a teaching hospital is an institutional medical facility responsible for providing medical training to students and graduates from medical school

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, August 21, approved the reappointment of Professor Yusuf Jibrin Bara as chief medical director (CMD) of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, for a second and final term of four years.

According to a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu's official spokesperson, the Nigerian leader's approval follows an assessment of Prof. Bara's performance in his first term in office.

President Bola Tinubu appears determined to transform Nigeria's healthcare. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ngelale said President Tinubu anticipates that with the renewal of Prof. Bara's appointment, "he will consolidate the achievements recorded in his first term in office".

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tinubu reappoints CMD of Kano teaching hospital

In the same vein, Ngelale disclosed that President Tinubu approved the reappointment of Prof. Abdurrahman Abba Sheshe as the CMD of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano, for a second and final term of four years, with effect from December 5, 2023.

The president expects that with the renewal of Prof. Sheshe's appointment, "he will re-dedicate himself to improving the standards of the hospital and ensuring the efficient delivery of qualitative services to citizens".

Legit.ng recalls that Professors Bara and Sheshe were first appointed as CMDs by former President Muhammadu Buhari. President Tinubu has now kept fate in them.

List of 2 reappointed teaching hospitals CMDs below:

Prof. Yusuf Jibrin Bara Prof. Abdurrahman Abba Sheshe

Tinubu appoints governing councils of institutions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved the appointment of some Nigerians to the governing councils of some federal universities and tertiary institutions.

President Tinubu expects that the new members of the governing boards of these institutions will perform within the ambits of their statutory responsibilities.

Source: Legit.ng