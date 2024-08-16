The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has sent an important message to Nigerians who are yet to claim their certificates

The scheme released a new list of amounts for the late collection of unclaimed certificates of national service

The payment for the collection of unclaimed certificates ranges from N5,000 to N20,000 depending on the years

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released the amount for the late collection of unclaimed certificates of National Service.

Legit.ng reports that NYSC is a mandatory, post-tertiary scheme set up by the Nigerian government for every graduate.

The scheme was established to develop common ties among the Nigerian youths and to promote national unity and integration

NYSC said the payment for late collection of unclaimed certificates below 5 years is N5,000.

This was disclosed in a post shared via the NYSC X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialnyscng on Friday, August 16.

The payment for late collection of unclaimed certificates from 5 years to 9 years is N10,000.

Nigerians who are yet to collect their certificates of national service after 10 years and above will pay N20,000

“Payment for late collection of Unclaimed Certificates of National Service

“Below 5 yrs - N5,000 5 yrs 9 yrs - N10,000 10 yrs and above - N20,000.”

NYSC cancels 101 certificates of UNICAL graduates

Legit.ng recalls that the NYSC withdrew the certificates of 101 persons who were graduates of the University of Calabar (UNICAL)

Eddy Megwa, the spokesperson of NYSC, disclosed the development in a statement on Monday, August 12, saying UNICAL fraudulently mobilised the affected persons.

The NYSC then urged stakeholders and employers to verify graduate certificates of the scheme at its headquarters before granting them jobs.

NYSC policy change threatens HND graduates’ participation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a new NYSC policy is threatening the participation of many Higher National Diploma (HND) graduates.

The NYSC has made the one-year mandatory IT programme a prerequisite for registering at the orientation camp.

Many HND graduates have started pleading with NYSC to intervene with their polytechnic and mono-technic to allow them to go for service

