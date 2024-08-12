The NYSC has withdrawn the certificates of 101 persons who were graduates of the University of Calabar (UNICAL)

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has invalidated the certificates of 101 individuals who were fraudulently mobilized for national service by the University of Calabar (UNICAL).

According to the NYSC, the affected individuals were mobilized during the 2021, 2022, and 2023 service years, and their certificates have been cancelled immediately.

Why NYSC withdraw 101 person certificates

Daily Trust reported that the NYSC described this action as a major crackdown on certificate fraud and a step towards ensuring the integrity of the national service program.

According to Eddy Megwa, Director of Information and Public Relations at NYSC, the organization took this action to maintain the integrity of the national service program and prevent unqualified individuals from participating.

The NYSC warned that it will continue to take action against any individuals or institutions found to be involved in fraudulent mobilization.

NYSC sends message to employers

The Scheme advised the public, especially corps employers, government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), corporate and religious organizations, multi-national companies, and corps-producing institutions, to verify the authenticity of certificates presented to them.

Members of the public are encouraged to confirm the authenticity of certificates at the NYSC national directorate headquarters in Abuja to avoid employing or accepting fake corps members.

The NYSC management restated its strong commitment to ensuring that only qualified individuals are issued certificates of national service.

The Scheme urged stakeholders to take note of this advertorial for prompt action and to confirm the authenticity of certificates, exemption, and exclusion letters being presented for any purpose.

