WAEC has announced the release of the 2024 WASSCE results on Monday, August 12

Amos Dangut, the head of the Nigeria national office of WAEC, at a press briefing on Monday, disclosed that 1,814,736 candidates registered for the 2024 examination

Following the release of the results, statistics of how Nigerians passed the West African examination have emerged

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of its 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Amos Dangut, the head of the Nigeria national office of WAEC, announced the release of the results on Monday, August 13, stating that 1,814,736 candidates were registered for the exercise in 25,126 secondary schools nationwide.

According to the examination board:

“1,301,941 candidates, representing 72.12%, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics."

How Nigerians passed WAEC since 2014

Following the release of the 2024 results, a statistic of how students have been passing the examination since 2014 emerged. Below is the statistics according to StatiSense:

2014 — 31.28%

2015 — 38.68%

2016 — 52.97%

2017 — 59.22%

2018 — 48.15%

2019 — 64.18%

2020 — 65.24%

2021 — 81.70%

2022 — 76.36%

2023 — 79.81%

2024 — 72.12%

Details about WAEC

WAEC is a regional examination board that conducts standardized tests for secondary school students in West Africa. Established in 1952, WAEC operates in five countries: Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and The Gambia.

WAEC's primary function is to conduct the WASSCE for students in the final year of secondary school. The exam assesses students' knowledge and skills in various subjects, and successful candidates receive a certificate that universities and employers across the region recognize.

WAEC's exams are known for their rigorous standards and strict supervision, ensuring the integrity and credibility of the certification process. The council also engages in research and development to improve education quality and relevance in West Africa.

Overall, WAEC plays a vital role in promoting education and certification standards in West Africa, providing a framework for evaluating student performance and facilitating academic and professional progression.

