Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) said certificates for the 2024 May/June WASSCE will be available on its Digital Certificate Platform.

Legit.ng recalls that WAEC released the 2024 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The examination board urged students to get ready to access and confirm their certificates with ease.

This was disclosed via the WAEC Digital Certificate X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @waecdigitalcert on Monday, August 12.

Legit.ng reports that WAEC conducts the examinations and awards certificates to secondary school students and O'level holders in English-speaking West African countries.

The statement reads:

“Certificates for the 2024 WASSCE school candidates, will be available on the WAEC Digital Certificate Platform. Get ready to access, share, and confirm your certificate with ease!”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the examination body withheld the results of 215,267 candidates following reports of examination malpractice.

The head of the Nigeria Office, WAEC, Dr Amos Dangut, said candidates represented 11.92 percent of the total) are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

Dangut said the number amounts to a 4.37 percent decrease from the 16.29 percent recorded in the 2023 WASSCE for school candidates.

2024 WAEC: 503,275 students fail English, Mathematics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than 503,275 candidates failed both English Language and Mathematics in the 2024 May/June WASSCE.

According to statistics, 1,301,941 candidates obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects including English language and mathematics.

Dangut explained that 628,820 were male candidates, while 673,121 were female candidates.

