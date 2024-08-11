Former Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to NYSC statement on the purported payment of N70,000 minimum age to corps members

Sani said the serving corps members jubilated across the country over the purported payment of N70,000 as allowance

He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to turn the fake news on the purported N70,000 to true

FCT, Abuja - Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna central senatorial district in the national assembly in the 8th assembly said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government should implement the N70,000 allowance to serving corps members.

Sani stated this while reacting to the statement issued by the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) that the viral reports concerning the alleged payment of N70,000 minimum wage to corps members are "absolute falsehood".

Sani said NYSC members jubilated over the 70k increment only to be told its fake news. Photo credit: @ShehuSani/@officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng recalls that Eddy Megwa, NYSC's director of information and public relations, said "no directive has been received from the relevant sector of government responsible for wages matters."

Reacting to NYSC statement, Sani said NYSC members jubilated when the purported increment of allowance from N33,000 to N70,000 only to be told it’s fake news.

The former federal lawmaker stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Sunday, August 11.

He urged the federal government not “turn the fake to real” for the corps members.

Sani wrote:

"The Youth Corpers jubilated over the 70k increment only to be told its fake news. The FG should just turn the fake to real; this fake is a good fake."

Why Tinubu should increase NYSC allawee, lawyer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu was called upon to look into the possibility of increasing NYSC members allowance.

Barrister Oladotun Hassan, in an exclusive interview, told Legit.ng that the corps members are also going through a lot, and an increment in their allawee would be a top bet.

The legal practitioner maintained that although their corps members are not fully employed, the president should consider increasing their allawee after the minimum wage increment

Source: Legit.ng