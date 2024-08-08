The Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has directed its female staff and students in the Ikole campus to stay indoors from August 7th to 9th

The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has issued a directive advising all female staff and students on the Ikole campus to remain indoors from August 7th to 9th due to the Oro festival in the Ikole-Ekiti community.

Senior Assistant Registrar Ibukunoluwa O. Alamu of the university stated that this measure was to ensure the safety of female members during the traditional event, which typically involves masked men and restrictions on women's movement.

The Punch reported that the Oro festival is an Indigenous cultural practice in Yoruba communities, and the university wants to ensure the well-being of all female members during this period.

FUOYE asks females to avoid Oro's harm

The university urges all affected individuals to comply with the directive and remain indoors for the duration of the festival to avoid any potential risks or harm.

The statement reads:

“This is to inform all female staff and students on the Ikole campus of the University that they are requested to stay indoors between Wednesday, 7th August, and Friday, 9th August 2024, due to the ‘Oro’ festival scheduled to hold within the Ikole-Ekiti community. This is for your kind note.”

Ekiti is a southwest state in Nigeria. It was created in 1996 from the old Ondo State and is named after the Ekiti people, a subgroup of the Yoruba ethnic group. The state is known for its rich cultural heritage, including traditional festivals like the Oro festival, which is celebrated by the Ekiti people.

Source: Legit.ng