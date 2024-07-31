Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Educational Loan Fund (NELFUND) has disbursed the sum of N850 million to tertiary institutions across the country as school fees.

The Managing Director of the Fund, Akintunde Sawyer, said the amount is apart from the over N1.7 billion that has been disbursed to about 20,000 students.

NELFUND disbursed the sum of N850M to institutions as fees

According to The Punch, Sawyer disclosed during an ongoing press briefing in Abuja.

“The sum of N850M will be leaving the account of NELFUND Today to institutions. This is apart from the N1.7Bn naira that has already been disbursed.”

