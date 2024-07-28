The Oyo State Scholarship Board has launched the 2024/2025 Bursary Award program for final-year undergraduate, HND, clinical, aviation, and maritime students

Eligible students must apply by August 31, 2024, at 11:59 PM, submitting the required documents, including a scanned admission letter, among others

Successful applicants will be announced after review and receive their awards with the Engr. Seyi Makinde-led administration committed to improving education standards and academic performance

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo State Scholarship Board has initiated the 2024/2025 Bursary Award program for final-year undergraduate, HND, clinical, aviation, and maritime students.

This award is for Oyo State indigenes enrolled in Nigerian public tertiary institutions.

However, this development was revealed in a post by the state government via X on Saturday, July 27.

What is required of applicants?

Eligible students must submit their applications by August 31, 2024, at 11:59 PM.

Required documents include a scanned copy of the admission letter, local government identification, current course registration form, and passport photograph.

Steps for application

The application process consists of three straightforward steps: preparing and uploading the necessary documents, creating an application, and submitting it.

After reviewing, successful applicants will be announced, and recipients will receive their awards accordingly.

The Engr. Seyi Makinde-led administration, however, expressed dedication to providing functional and qualitative education, enhancing the standard of state-owned educational institutions, and improving academic performance.

Recently, the Oyo State government, through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, has announced that the 2024 entrance examination for Schools of Science will be held on Saturday, July 27, at designated locations across the state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Prof. Salihu Abdulwaheed, the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology.

Interested and eligible students can apply here: https://bursary.oyostate.gov.ng/2024/.

