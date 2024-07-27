The University of Ibadan has opened its admission portal for post-UTME and Direct Entry registration from July 29, 2024, to August 31, 2024

Candidates are to use their JAMB Registration Number and surname to log in and pay via various methods, including credit/debit card, bank transfer, or bank branch

The post-UTME exams will begin on September 16, 2024, and specific exam dates will be communicated to candidates through their provided email addresses and phone numbers

Ibadan, Oyo state - The University of Ibadan has announced the opening of its admission portal for post-UTME and Direct Entry registration.

According to a statement signed by the university's registrar, G. O. Saliu, prospective candidates can access the portal from Monday, July 29, 2024, to Saturday, August 31, 2024.

UI Post-UTME: How to register

Candidates are required to log in to the Admission Portal at https://www.admissions.ui.edu.ng using their JAMB Registration Number as the username and their surname as the initial password. Example: (202412345678EG) as their username and surname as their initial password, e.g., OYESANMI, CHIBUZOR, UMAR.)

A portal access fee of N3,000.00 and a screening fee of N2,000.00 should be paid through the portal in favour of the University of Ibadan.

Candidates are advised that there may be no extension of the registration period beyond August 31, 2024.

The payment options include:

Card: Credit/Debit Card Payment using an ATM card.

Bank Transfer: Direct bank account debit using Internet banking tools.

Bank Branch: Cash payment at the bank using a print-out from the portal

Candidates are expected to print the payment success receipt.

Date of Post-UTME exam

The post-UTME examination will start on Monday, September 16, 2024.

The specific examination date for each candidate will be communicated in due course. Candidates must provide valid and active email addresses and phone numbers to ensure they receive this information.

The university warned that it will not be responsible for missed communications due to invalid email addresses or non-functional phone numbers.

UI Post-UTME: Other essential requirements

Candidates under 16 years of age at the time of admission will not be cleared for admission until the following session

Candidates seeking admission to the College of Medicine and Faculty of Pharmacy must possess five (5) credits at one sitting in relevant O/level subjects.

Other programmes require candidates presenting two O/level results to have at least six (6) credits in relevant subjects.

The University of Ibadan does not accept IJMB and JUPEP but only WAEC, NECO, Cambridge A-Level, NCE, OND, HND, and Degree certificates from recognized institutions for Direct Entry admission

Candidates are advised to check the list of matriculating subjects accepted in the University (Click here to view Matriculating Subjects)

Candidates can also view the UTME combination and O/level requirements for their courses of choice (Click here to view Regulations)

Direct Entry candidates must upload their credentials to ugadmissions@stu.ui.edu.ng.

Candidates are advised to adhere strictly to the guidelines when completing online submissions.

