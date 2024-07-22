BREAKING: JAMB Releases Original 2024 UTME Results, Sends Caution to Candidates
- JAMB has asked the 2024 UTME candidates to visit accredited CBT centres and print their original results
- According to JAMB, the original results contained photographs of the candidate and some advanced security features
- JAMB then cautioned candidates against visiting the cyber cafe and other internet enabling centres for the printing of the original results
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of the original results for the 2024 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME), urging candidates to visit its designated Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across the country.
According to a statement signed by the examination board spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the original 2024 UTME results can be done at approved CBT centres starting Monday, July 22, 2024.
How JAMB's original result slips look like
The original result slips feature the candidate's photograph and advanced security features to prevent tampering or falsification. Candidates are advised to print their slips only from approved CBT centres to avoid fraudulent activities.
Printing result slips from cybercafes or other internet-enabled platforms is not allowed. Candidates are warned against falling victim to scams, such as attempted score inflation, by individuals trying to exploit the process.
The physical copy of the result slip serves as a secure and verifiable record of the candidate's scores, which were previously released via the Board's shortcodes. This provides more authenticity and security for the candidates' results.
When did JAMB conduct the 2024 UTME?
Earlier in May, JAMB conducted the UTME exercise across the country, with Labour and Abuja having the highest number of candidates.
The statement reads in part:
"Candidates are strongly advised to follow approved channels for printing and avoid falling victim to fraudulent activities, such as attempted score inflation, perpetrated by individuals seeking to exploit this process."
See the statement here:
List of countries where 2024 UTME was conducted
Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB conducted the 2024 UTME in numerous countries worldwide. According to the JAMB Bulletin released on Monday, July 15, the examination board disclosed that the 2024 UTME exercise was conducted in at least eight countries across Africa, Europe, and Asia.
According to the bulletin, JAMB's decision to conduct the UTME in foreign locations aims to promote Nigerian tertiary institutions globally, positioning them alongside their international counterparts. This move has successfully drawn international students to Nigerian universities, boosting their global recognition and attractiveness.
