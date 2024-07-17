Students at the University of Ibadan have begun protesting against the 10-hour daily electricity schedule and a recent hike in tuition fees

The protest follows an internal memo which directed that electricity be rationed to provide students with 10 hours of supply daily

Students' union president Aweda Bolaji has called the policies unsatisfactory and inconsiderate, urging a peaceful protest to demand the reversal of the decisions

Oyo state - Students at the University of Ibadan have protested their dissatisfaction with the 10-hour daily electricity schedule on campus.

Furthermore, the students also voiced out the recent tuition fee hike.

The protest began late Tuesday, July 16 and continued into Wednesday, July 17, with students holding placards at the university gate.

UI's internal memo on electricity rationing

This protest follows a recent internal memo from the director of the Works and Maintenance department, O.A. Adetolu, directing the chief engineer (electrical) to ration the electricity on campus and provide students with 10 hours of supply daily.

The memo reads in part:

“Effective immediately; the vice chancellor has approved a 10-hour daily electricity supply on campus as follows. Day time: 8 am – 2 pm, Night time 10 pm – 2 am. Kindly adhere to the approved schedule.”

UI's policies not satisfactory, inconsiderate, says union

As reported by The Punch, the students' union president, Aweda Bolaji, expressed that the recent policies implemented by the University management were unsatisfactory and inconsiderate.

His words:

"The injustice inflicted upon us as University of Ibadan students has become unbearable. In this 21st century, the university should not be rationing electricity for students.

"Therefore, I urge all students to join in a peaceful protest against the injustices perpetrated by both the ineffective government and the unprincipled university management."

Union demands reversal of 'anti-student' policies

Bolaji also issued a statement calling for the the reversal of the new electricity schedule and the tuition fee increase, TheCable reported.

Bolaji also demanded that the authority and the maintenance department retract the memo on electricity rationing dated July 16, 2024, and ensure a constant power supply on campus immediately.

He also demanded that all fees be fully reversed, not just reduced, and that those who had already paid be refunded.

Re-echoing the modality of the protest, he said:

"There will be no lectures or transportation within the school premises on July 17, 2024.

"The mass action will continue on that day starting at 5 am. Union officials will provide all necessary resources, including the Aluta Jet and Public Address System, and must be present to assist with mobilization."

