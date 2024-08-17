Twin sisters who recently graduated from Lagos State University have taken TikTok by storm with a heartwarming post showcasing their graduation photos

In the post, the twins, brimming with excitement, shared a series of stunning images from their special day

They revealed that the background music in their video reflects their personal journey and the grace of God in their lives

A pair of Nigerian twins have captured the hearts of TikTok users with their recent graduation celebration.

The sisters, who completed their studies at Lagos State University together, posted a vibrant series of graduation photos on the platform.

Twins graduates from LASU. Photo credit: @voguesbyreebah

Source: TikTok

Accompanied by a meaningful soundtrack, their video highlights their shared achievements and expresses their gratitude for the divine support they believe guided them throughout their academic journey. The post was made by @voguesbyreebah.

Lagos State University (LASU) was established in 1983 by the Lagos State Government to provide high-quality education and contribute to the development of the region.

Located in Ojo, Lagos, LASU is one of Nigeria's prominent state universities and has grown significantly since its inception. It offers a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines, including humanities, sciences, and social sciences.

Over the years, LASU has gained recognition for its academic excellence and commitment to research and community service, playing a key role in the educational landscape of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng