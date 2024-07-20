Governor Biodun Oyebanji has approved payment of N29,400,000 as bursary awards to 196 indigenes at the Nigeria Law School (Bar 1)

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - No fewer than 196 Ekiti state indigenes at the Nigeria Law School (Bar 1) have been awarded N150,000 bursaries each for the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions.

The Secretary of the Ekiti Scholarship Board, Mrs Bukola Faluyi, disclosed this in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, July 20.

Faluyi said each beneficiary will receive N150,000 on Tuesday, July 23, at the Ministry of Education, The Punch reports.

She added that Governor Biodun Oyebanji has approved payment of N29,400,000 as bursary awards to 196 indigenes in the law school.

As reported by Peoples Gazette, Faluyi said the event would be presided over by Ekiti State Commissioner for Education, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye mni.

“The disbursement of the bursary award is in tandem with Gov. Biodun Oyebanji’s vision to encourage academic excellence among students of Ekiti State origin.

“It is on this note that the governor has graciously approved the payment of the bursary award, being one of the several steps to support his shared prosperity agenda of Human Capital Development.”

