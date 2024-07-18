The list of top Nigerian universities that received the highest applications in the 2024 UTME has emerged

On Thursday, July 18, JAMB released the list of the top 10 Nigerian universities by number of applications

According to the list sighted by Legit.ng, UNILORIN took the first place while LASU secured the second spot and UNILAG with FUOYE secured 3rd and 4th spot respectively

On Thursday, July 18, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the official list of top Nigerian universities with the most applications from candidates who sat for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This list was unveiled by JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, at the ongoing 2024 policy meeting in Abuja on Thursday, July 18.

According to the list sighted by Legit.ng, the University of Ilorin (UNILORIIN) retained its position as the most sought after University in Nigeria, with 64,143 applicants for the 2024/2025 academic session.

As reported by The Cable, the Lagos State University (LASU), clinched the second spot with 62,601 applicants while University of Lagos (UNILAG), secured the third spot with 59,105 applicants and the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) clicnhed the fourth spot with 55,481 applicants.

In the eastern region of the country, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), came fifth on the list, with 54,495 applicants.

List of most sought-after universities in Nigeria

Below is the full list of the top 10 most sought-after universities in Nigeria for the 2024/2025 academic session;

1. University of Ilorin: 63,143

2. Lagos State University: 62,601

3. University of Lagos: 59,105

4. Federal University, Oye Ekiti: 55,481

5. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka: 54,495

6. University of Ibadan: 50,598

7. University of Nigeria, Nsukka: 48,544

8. University of Benin: 47,811

9. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife: 44,155

10. University of Port-Harcourt: 40,176

JAMB announces "cut-off marks" for admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB announced the "cut-off" mark for admission into tertiary institutions for the 2024/25 academic session.

JAMB registrar, Professor Oloyede, pegged 140 as a "cut-off" mark for university and 100 for admission into polytechnics and colleges of education.

According to JAMB, there's no such thing as a 'cut-off mark' in the admission process to tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

