President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has launched the most talked about Student Loan Scheme at the State House, Abuja

The launch marks the formal commencement of the distribution of N35 billion to 70,000 successful loan applicants

Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) MD, Akin Sawyer, said over 100,000 students have applied for the Student loan stands

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu launched the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday, July 17.

The launch of the student loan scheme by President Tinubu marks the formal commencement of the programme’s implementation.

The special adviser on social media to the president, Dada Olusegun, disclosed this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun.

According to Dada, NELFUND MD, Akin Sawyer, said the total number of students who have applied for the Student loan stands at over 100,000 students.

Nigerians react as Tinubu launches students loan

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians who made their opinion known about the launch of the students loan scheme.

@PrivateJay01

How does ordinary Nigerian apply for this Funding ? Can you at least tell us how too ! It’s seems they all audio doings

@LAIDETOS

Nigerian students don't need loans...they need BURSARIES!

Don't you people think!

@SandraB56149721

It's does not allow someone to apply for loan jare

@OyelekeOlagboye

Is the portal not open before?

@oluwatonianu

I don't understand, was the portal not opened before? How did 100,000 student applied if he is just launching the portal. Everything audio.

@sanimustaphau

Responsible government gives its peoples free education and corrupt / Yeye government gives load to students how will a student repay a loan?

This the effect of corrupts peoples in government.

FG announces date to open student loan portal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NELFUND announced May 24, 2024, as the official date for the opening of the portal for student loan applications.

The media lead of NELFUND, Nasir Ayantogo, confirmed this development to journalists on Thursday via a statement.

Ayantogo explained how the student could begin application on the portal and access loans to pursue their academic aspirations without financial constraints.

