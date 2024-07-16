Lagos corps members had a filled day following the action of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who stormed the camp in NYSC khaki

Governor Sanwo-Olu announced that N5 billion will be released for the construction of a new permanent site for Lagos NYSC camp

The highlight was when the governor announced that a sum of N100,000 would be given to each corps member passing out today (to be delivered next week directly into their accounts)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has announced a farewell gift of N100,000 for each corps member departing the orientation camp and a sum of N100 million for the NYSC support staff.

Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu with corps members after gifting them N100,000. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu, @Mr_JAGs

In a video that has gone viral, Governor Sanwo-Olu was seen arriving at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Iyana Ipaja for the official closing ceremony of the Batch ‘B’ Stream I Orientation Course on July 16, 2024.

Sanwo-Olu rocks NYSC Khaki

The governor wore an khaki and expressed his deep appreciation for the outgoing youth corps members, taking pictures with them in an atmosphere filled with positive energy.

Sanwo-Olu also announced a N5 billion pledge towards the construction of a permanent site for the National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp in the state.

Jubril A. Gawat, one of the governor's aides, confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page, accompanied by videos.

As seen in the video, Governor Sanwo-Olu also took a selfie with the corpers.

4 gifts Sanwo-Olu promised Lagos corpers

He tweeted:

"FLASH: Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has made some announcements today at the Lagos NYSC Camp:

1. A Sum of N5b for the construction of a new Permanent Site for Lagos NYSC Camp

2. A sum of N100,000 for each Youth Corper passing out today (to be delivered next week directly into their accounts)

3. Automatic Employment into the Lagos Public Service for the best 100 Corpers after service year (for this batch) And a 32-Seater Hyundai Bus (delivered already today)."

Nigerians react gifts corpers cash gift

Legit.ng captured some reactions below;

@d_LegalEagle tweeted:

"Abeg why I no pass out today?"

@GuyMr0 tweeted:

"Omo, see workings. Governance no be by cho cho cho!

@Manlike_ED tweeted:

"If this was an election year, imagine the agenda those children of anger would have used this to push?"

Niger governor gifts corps members N200,000 each

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Niger state governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, announced the gift of N200,000 bonuses to all the Corps Members under Batch B Stream one posted to the state.

Bago said the bonus is to make the corps members stay in the state comfortable.

The governor also gave the NYSC members 20 cows and a trailer load of rice.

