Lagos, Nigeria - Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu congratulated Nigerian visual artist Dr. Fola David for setting a new Guinness World Record for the largest individual drawing.

Dr. Fola's colossal artwork, covering an impressive 850 square meters, has broken the previous record of 629.98 square meters held by India's Ravi Soni.

Lagos governor, Sanwo-Olu hails Nigerian doctor, Fola on Guinness World Record achievement Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu/@TaoFeek182

The drawing, “Unity in Diversity,” showcases the diverse ethnic groups of Nigeria through their unique attire, languages, culture, and artistic expressions, Vanguard reported.

Sanwo-Olu eulogies Fola as a symbol of excellence

The governor celebrated Fola via his social media X handle, @jidesanwoolu, on Monday, July 22, saying he is a symbol of excellence and dedication.

He wrote:

“From the challenging days of the pandemic where he was a #COVID19Hero at our Onikan Isolation Centre to breaking world records at our Onikan Stadium (Mobolaji Johnson Arena), Dr. Fola David has been a beacon of excellence and service.

“Congratulations on creating the world’s largest hand-drawing by an individual, ‘Unity in Diversity.’ Lagos is proud!

“We are happy to have supported this record-breaking feat to showcase the extraordinary talents within our state. Your dedication and creativity inspire us all.

“Continue to dream big and do audacious things, Dr @foladavidart”

Source: Legit.ng