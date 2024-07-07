NELFUND has provided a fresh update regarding the application process for Nigerian students in state institutions

The agency disclosed that 36 state-owned tertiary institutions had been onboarded for the student loan scheme

In a statement released on Sunday, NELFUND noted that the students of the institutions can now apply for the loan effective July 7, 2024

The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), said 36 state-owned tertiary institutions had been onboarded for the student loan programme.

NELFUND, in a statement released on Sunday, July 7, via its website on X, noted that the students of the institutions can commence their loan applications.

The agency added that the management of these institutions have successfully submitted their student data to the NELFUND Student Verification System (SVS).

NELFUND thereby urges all other state-owned tertiary institutions to submit their complete student data to the NELFUND Student Verification System timely to enable their students to benefit from the scheme.

The statement read:

"The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is pleased to announce that students enrolled in the following 36 state-owned tertiary institutions can now apply for student loans effective today, 7th July 2024."

Full list: 36 state-owned institutions onboarded

Students from the following institutions can now apply:

1. Adamawa State University, Mubi

2. Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri

3. Borno State University

4. Mohammet Lawan college of Agriculture, Borno State

5. Edo State University, Uzairue

6. Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti

7. Gombe State University

8. Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Imo State

9. Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Umuagwo

10. Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria

11. Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano

12. Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina

13. Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management

14. Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero

15. Confluence University of Science and Technology, Kogi state

16. Lagos state university of education

17. Lagos State University

18. Nasarawa State University, Keffi

19. Tai Solarin University of Education, Ogun state

20. University of Medical Sciences, Ondo

21. Osun State University

22. UNIVERSITY OF ILESA, OSUN STATE

23. GTC, ARA Osun State

24. GTC, GBONGAN Osun State

25. GTC, IJEBU-JESA Osun State

26. GTC, ILE-IFE Osun State

27. GTC, INISA Osun State

28. GTC, IWO Osun State

29. GTC,OSU Osun State

30. GTC, OTAN AYEGBAJU Osun State

31. OSUN STATE COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ILA-ORANGUN

32. GOVERNMENT TECHNICAL COLLEGE ILE-IFE

33. OSUN STATE COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY

34. Taraba State University, Jalingo

35. Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State

36. Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara

