Student Loan: FG Releases List of 36 Institutions That Have Been Onboarded
- NELFUND has provided a fresh update regarding the application process for Nigerian students in state institutions
- The agency disclosed that 36 state-owned tertiary institutions had been onboarded for the student loan scheme
- In a statement released on Sunday, NELFUND noted that the students of the institutions can now apply for the loan effective July 7, 2024
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements
The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), said 36 state-owned tertiary institutions had been onboarded for the student loan programme.
NELFUND, in a statement released on Sunday, July 7, via its website on X, noted that the students of the institutions can commence their loan applications.
The agency added that the management of these institutions have successfully submitted their student data to the NELFUND Student Verification System (SVS).
NELFUND thereby urges all other state-owned tertiary institutions to submit their complete student data to the NELFUND Student Verification System timely to enable their students to benefit from the scheme.
The statement read:
"The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is pleased to announce that students enrolled in the following 36 state-owned tertiary institutions can now apply for student loans effective today, 7th July 2024."
Full list: 36 state-owned institutions onboarded
Students from the following institutions can now apply:
1. Adamawa State University, Mubi
2. Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri
3. Borno State University
4. Mohammet Lawan college of Agriculture, Borno State
5. Edo State University, Uzairue
6. Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti
7. Gombe State University
8. Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Imo State
9. Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Umuagwo
10. Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria
11. Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano
12. Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina
13. Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management
14. Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero
15. Confluence University of Science and Technology, Kogi state
16. Lagos state university of education
17. Lagos State University
18. Nasarawa State University, Keffi
19. Tai Solarin University of Education, Ogun state
20. University of Medical Sciences, Ondo
21. Osun State University
22. UNIVERSITY OF ILESA, OSUN STATE
23. GTC, ARA Osun State
24. GTC, GBONGAN Osun State
25. GTC, IJEBU-JESA Osun State
26. GTC, ILE-IFE Osun State
27. GTC, INISA Osun State
28. GTC, IWO Osun State
29. GTC,OSU Osun State
30. GTC, OTAN AYEGBAJU Osun State
31. OSUN STATE COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ILA-ORANGUN
32. GOVERNMENT TECHNICAL COLLEGE ILE-IFE
33. OSUN STATE COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY
34. Taraba State University, Jalingo
35. Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State
36. Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara
FG provides answers to questions on student loan
Meanwhile, Nigerians need answers to a lot of questions regarding the newly signed amended student loan bill by President Tinubu.
Tinubu signed the bill after the House of Representatives and the Nigerian Senate passed it for presidential approval.
The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media| National Convener of the PBAT Media Centre, Olusegun Dada, shared a video which highlighted some of the frequently asked questions about the scheme.
