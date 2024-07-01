A Nigerian student, Akande Barakah, has won the top spot at the International English Language Testing System (IELTS)

FCT, Abuja - A student of Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), Akande Barakah Anjolaoluwa, scored 8.5 out of 9 points in the International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

Akande achieved the top spot for Nigeria in the world’s most popular English language proficiency test for higher education and global migration.

IELTS is an English Language proficiency test, developed and run by the British Council in partnership with IDP Education and Cambridge Assessment English.

As reported by Leadership, the Managing Director of NTIC, Feyzullah Bilgin, disclosed this in a congratulatory message to the student.

“Huge congratulations to Akande Barakah Anjolaoluwa from NTIC School for rocking the IELTS exam with an impressive 8.5 out of 9 score.

“Anjolaoluwa’s brilliance shines bright, making us all so proud! This outstanding performance is a testament to her future success.”

The school celebrated Akande via its CX handle (formerly known as Twitter) @nticedung

Legit.ng recalls that a student from the same school, Leyla Caybasi, won the top spot for Nigeria at the Cambridge AS Level Mathematics competition

Caybasi scored 112 out of 125 to win the Cambridge Learner Award.

The female student, who wrote two papers in AS Level Mathematics One and Three thanked her school for creating an environment for her to prepare for the examination.

Step-by-step registration process for IELTS test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the IELTS test has become one of the must-have documents for every person wanting to study off the shores of Nigeria or work overseas.

Most schools in the UK, Canada and the US have made it part of the prerequisite conditions one must meet before gaining admission to study for graduate programs especially.

Legit.ng provides the simple step-by-step registration process for IELTS, according to British Council website.

